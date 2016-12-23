Sticksstatelydude Given Break From Competition

Discovery Stakes (gr. III) winner Sticksstatelydude will be given a break from competition with plans for the colt to return in spring or summer 2017, according to trainer Kiaran McLaughlin.

The 3-year-old son of First Dude —Placerita (by Gilded Time) had been working at Palm Meadows Training Center toward a possible start in the $12 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (gr. I) or the $400,000 Poseidon Stakes, both on the Jan. 28 program at Gulfstream Park.

“We just needed to stop and give him a break,” said McLaughlin, who trains the colt alternately with Greg Burchell. “He really is OK, but Greg and I decided it just was not working out the way we wanted for the near future. Hopefully, he will be back in the spring and summer.”

Owned by the Estate of Alvin Haynes, John Ferris, Brad Ward, and Pack Pride Racing, Sticksstatelydude has won three of eight starts with three runner-up efforts, and earned $326,400.

After being withdrawn from the 2015 Sentient Jet Breeders' Cup Juvenile (gr. I) after developing a strained tendon, Sticksstatelydude returned to run second and first in allowance company in his first two starts of 2016. The colt was fourth in the Smarty Jones (gr. III) at Parx Racing | BloodHorse.com Track Profile">Parx Racing before finishing second, after having the lead, in the Oklahoma Derby (gr. III) and notched his first graded score when he captured the Nov. 12 Discovery at Aqueduct Racetrack.

Although Sticksstatelydude’s connections did not have a slot in the gate for the inaugural running of the Pegasus, McLaughlin said he had been approached by connections with confirmed berths inquiring about leasing the horse for the 1 1/8-mile race prior to the decision to give him a break.