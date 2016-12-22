Auction of Shared Belief Print to Benefit PDJF

KMN Racing, owners of the late Shared Belief, will auction a limited edition print of the Eclipse Award winner on opening day of the Santa Anita Park Winter Meet, Dec. 26, 2016.

The print features Shared Belief's spectacular win over California Chrome in the 2015 San Antonio Invitational Handicap (gr. II) at Santa Anita and is signed by Hall of Fame trainer Jerry Hollendorfer, Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith, and radio personality and co-owner, Jim Rome.

The silent auction will be conducted next to Champions! Gift Shop, in the East Paddock Gardens throughout the day, with 100% of the proceeds to be donated to the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund (PDJF).

When Shared Belief passed, Kim and Kevin Nish of KMN Racing knew that there was only one person they would entrust with memorializing one of their horse's greatest moments. They turned to their good friend, artist John Rowe, and commissioned two paintings of Shared Belief's win in the San Antonio where he defeated California Chrome. One of these paintings was given to friend and partner, Jim Rome.

From that painting, a set of canvas prints were made and given to each member of the Shared Belief Team - Jerry Hollendorfer, the Todaro's, Alex Solis II, Jason Litt, Mike Smith, Russell Baze, Armando Rodriguez and Steve Bourmas.

An extra four prints were made which have been signed by Hollendorfer, Smith and Rome and each will be silently auctioned off at California racetracks where Shared Belief won with all monies raised to be donated to the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund.

