Divisidero Gearing Up for 2017 Debut 

Gunpowder Farms' Divisidero is preparing for his third championship meet campaign at Gulfstream Park, where his affinity for the turf course has greatly aided his development into a grade I winner.

The son of Kitten's Joy has worked three times at Gulfstream in preparation for his 2017 debut, including a five-furlong breeze in 1:00.34 last weekend.

"He's doing well. We're looking maybe to the Fort Lauderdale," trainer Buff Bradley said. "We know he likes this track. We're hoping to make the Fort Lauderdale."

The $200,000 Fort Lauderdale (gr. IIT) is scheduled for Jan. 14.

Divisidero debuted at Gulfstream Feb. 7, 2015 with an eye-catching 11th-to-1st graduation, which was directly followed by a close second in the Palm Beach (gr. IIIT). That effort set him up perfectly for a triumph in the American Turf (gr. IIT) at Churchill Downs. Last season, the late-closing turf runner finished third in the Canadian Turf (gr. IIIT) and second in the Appleton (gr. IIIT) before going on to win the Woodford Reserve Turf Classic (gr. IT) at Churchill on Kentucky Derby Day. He went to the sidlines in June after a fifth in the Woodford Reserve Manhattan Stakes (gr. IT) at Belmont Park.

Bradley is also preparing late-developing The Player for his 2017 debut at Gulfstream. The son of Street Hero hasn't raced since finishing second behind front-running Cupid in the $500,000 Indiana Derby (gr. II) July 16.

"We're hoping to get a start for him in February. He won't be ready until then," said Bradley, who bred The Player in partnership with his late father Fred and longtime client Carl Hurst. "He's really come around. We always knew he could run a little bit. I gave him some time after the Indiana Derby, but he's back in full swing now. He'll probably be back to breezing before long."

The Player finished fourth in his only race as a 2-year-old before returning to finish second in a Keeneland maiden race in April. He came back to break his maiden and an entry-level allowance at Churchill before stepping up to grade II company in the Indiana Derby.