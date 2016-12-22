Frank Conversation Heads Mathis Brothers

Carded as the ninth and final race, the $200,000 Mathis Brothers Mile (gr. IIT) has attracted a wide open field of 11 3-year-olds and could be the best betting race of the day at Santa Anita Park's Dec. 26 season opener.

Reddam Racing's Frank Conversation leads the top contenders, coming off a third place finish in the Dec. 3 Hollywood Derby (gr. IT) at Del Mar and a win in the Nov. 4 Twilight Derby (gr. IIT) at Santa Anita. The Quality Road colt could end the season on a high note for trainer Doug O'Neill as he cuts back slightly in distance from the 1 1/8 miles of his last two outings.

Of the four others, including Isotherm, Path of David, and Defiantly who also challenged in the Hollywood Derby, Al and Saundra Kirkwood's homebred Blackjackcat finished next best in sixth place. The Tale of the Cat gelding finished third in the Twilight Derby. Blackjackcat set the pace in the Hollywood Derby before fading and also cuts back in distance from four consecutive tries at 1 1/8 miles.

Ontario-bred Conquest Enforcer could be the main threat to Frank Conversation. The Into Mischief colt broke his maiden in the Cup and Saucer Stakes and remains unbeaten at that level. He has a record of 4-0-2 from seven starts while trained by Mark Casse for Conquest Stables.

Following a second in the six-furlong Nearctic Stakes (gr. IIT) at Woodbine Oct. 16, Conquest Enforcer was sold for $785,000 as part of the complete dispersal of Conquest at the Keeneland November breeding stock sale and will make his first start for Loooch Racing Stables, Imaginary Stables, and Raquel Ritchie under trainer Phil D'Amato.