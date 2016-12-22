Added PA Money Helped Keep Martin at Penn National

The Pennsylvania Race Horse Development Fund is producing features on people who have benefitted from the millions of fund dollars invested into local economic development, farm expansion, and job creation.

Sandee Martin, trainer, owner, jockey

Sandee Martin grew up in Grantville, Pa., only a few miles from Penn National Race Course. Living a short distance from the racetrack, Martin knew being part of the horse racing community was her destiny.

Her story is simple: She wanted to ride and her parents wanted her to finish school. A deal was struck; she would finish school then follow her heart to the track.

Staying at Penn National was important to Martin. She was able to harness her natural abilities while receiving a tremendous education regarding issues at the forefront of horse racing, both in Pennsylvania and on a national level.

Martin is a talented jockey whose career has taken her all over the world. She's been presented with offers to race and live in multiple countries, but her heart is at Penn National.

When the Race Horse Development Fund was established, there was not an offer in the world that could've taken her away from home. Penn National's year-round schedule and quality of life in Central Pennsylvania made the other opportunities easier to turn down.

"If the fund was not created, I would've left home," she said. "The state invested in the industry I love; consequently I made the decision to stay here, making horse racing my lifelong career. With the fund, I've been able to expand my farm to 24 horses, which has impacted the local economy through employment, the consumption of agricultural products, and the use of professional services such as blacksmiths and veterinarians.

Since the Race Horse Development Fund was created, Martin has reached new levels as a horsewoman. She was named the leading owner in 2013; owned and trained the 2013 Penn National horse of year Reign Suzanne; and was the second-leading trainer that same year.

After 34 years at Penn National, Martin can still be found working tirelessly, training horses, riding as an amateur jockey for Team USA, and giving back to the industry that captivated her at a young age.