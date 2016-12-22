Christmas Eve Not So Silent at Laurel Park

Calling it a "last-minute gift to racing fans and bettors nationwide," Laurel Park will serve up a special live nine-race program on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.

It is the only live card in North America being offered on Christmas Eve. First race post time is noon.

Highlighting the Christmas Eve card is a starter allowance featuring stakes-placed Flash McCaul, I Came to Party, Coltimus Prime, and the Michael Dickinson-trained Scorch as well as a $42,000 allowance event over six furlongs with a field of 12.

Closed on Christmas Day, Laurel will host a special Monday program Dec. 26 before concluding its 52-day fall meet on Dec. 30 and 31. (The winter-spring meet begins Jan. 1.)

The closing day card will include five stakes worth $475,000 in purses: the $100,000 Marylander for 2-year-olds and $100,000 Gin Talking for 2-year-old fillies at seven furlongs; the $100,000 Dave's Friend for 3-year-olds and up at six furlongs; and the $100,000 Thirty Eight Go Go for females 3-and-up and $75,000 Jennings for Maryland-bred/sired 3-year-olds and up at one mile.

Nominations are free for all five New Year's Eve stakes and close Dec. 22.

Laurel's 56-day 2017 winter-spring meet will run Jan. 1-May 7. Kicking off the meet's $2.2 million stakes schedule will be the $75,000 Fire Plug for 4-year-olds and up and the $75,000 What a Summer for fillies and mares 4 and up, both at six furlongs Jan. 14.

