Grayson, Partners Kick Off Kentucky Initiative

The Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation announced Dec. 22 that, on the heels of its successful Ocala Initiative, it has launched the Kentucky Initiative and that Hallway Feeds, Hinkle Farms, the Keeneland Association, and Reynolds Bell Thoroughbred Services have joined the initiative as founding partners, supporting the initiative at $10,000 each.

The Kentucky Initiative is dedicated to building on traditional support throughout Kentucky for research to advance equine health and welfare.

“Grayson has always enjoyed tremendous annual support from Kentucky-based individuals, farms and organizations. We're pleased to have the additional support of these outstanding founding partners, and we look forward to building a community of organizations dedicated to advancing the health of the horse through research,” said Ed Bowen, president of the Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation. “By making these gifts, Hallway Feeds, Hinkle Farms, Keeneland, and Reynolds Bell Thoroughbred Services are showing all of Kentucky how far we can go when we work together to advance critical equine research.”

The Kentucky Initiative is based on the model of the Ocala Initiative, from which the foundation received support from Double Diamond Farm, Ocala Breeders’ Sales Co., Florida Thoroughbred Breeders’ and Owners’ Association, Ocala Stud, Payton Training Center, Glen Hill Farm, Niall Brennan Stables, Gulfstream Park, and Tampa Bay Downs with matching support from individual donors to fund an equine medical research project. The concept was the brainchild of Ogden Mills Phipps, the long-time former chairman of Grayson and The Jockey Club.

The foundation is now working with businesses and organizations in equine-related industries throughout Kentucky to raise $200,000 and will then solicit matching funds from individuals in support of a Continuum Grant Award—a newly introduced funding mechanism of the foundation that provides researchers longer time horizons and greater funding to investigate challenges to equine health.

“Kentucky is the center of the world for all things equine. This initiative is designed to give those in the equine business additional opportunity to give back to the horses that give so much,” said Dell Hancock, chairman of the Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation.

Past Grayson-funded research developed vaccines for equine influenza and viral arteritis, defined Colitis X, and developed the field of biomechanics in horses, among other significant accomplishments. Current priorities include laminitis, foal pneumonia, and exercise-induced pulmonary hemorrhaging, as well as the full range of health and soundness issues that can affect horses.

“Hallway Feeds is proud to be a founding partner of the Kentucky Initiative,” said Lee Hall, vice president of Hallway Feeds. “At Hallway our whole business is about helping horses live healthy lives. We’re thrilled to help Grayson advance that mission further through research.”

Anne Archer Hinkle, co-owner and director of bloodstock services for Hinkle Farms, added, “Hinkle Farms has long had a commitment to breeding and raising superior horses, and organizations like ours benefit greatly from the type of research Grayson undertakes.”

Bill Thomason, Keeneland Association president and CEO, said, “In keeping with our mission, Keeneland has been a longtime supporter of the work of the Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation. We look forward to this new opportunity to partner with other industry leaders on this important initiative.”

And Reynolds Bell, president of Reynolds Bell Thoroughbred Services, shared, “Our company is all about providing a full collection of services to our clients. Part of that mission is also providing a full commitment to the health of the horse. We’re very happy to be able to join these prestigious organizations as a founding partner of the Kentucky Initiative.”