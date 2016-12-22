Victory Milestone for Jockey Acosta

Jockey J. D. Acosta won his 3,000th race in North America when he rode Norah B Stable’s homebred Bighearted Nana to victory in the third race at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races.

Victory by the 2-year-old West Virginia-bred daughter of Yes It's True provided Acosta with his milestone win in the U.S. and Canada to go along with 28 wins in Puerto Rico.

With 129 wins from 855 mounts in 2016, Acosta ranks 68th on the North American jockeys’ list with $3.5 million in purses.

A native of the Dominican Republic, Acosta came to the U.S. in 2002. In 2008, he finished third nationally in wins with a career-best 322 first place finishes and $6 million in earnings. Among his other career milestones was being the primary rider for Rapid Redux during his record-setting 2011 season and was aboard for seven of the gelding’s 19 victories that year.