Look Back at Damascus—and Duffy—in Malibu Stakes

On a golden afternoon, the 1967 Horse of the Year made his California racing debut under circumstances that could not have been more propitious. The track was fast, the weather matchless, and 49,918 fans, almost all of whom were rooting for Damascus, were on hand at Santa Anita to see the brilliant son of Sword Dancer—Kerala perform in the seven-furlong, $40,000-added Malibu Stakes.

If there is such a thing as a hex over Horses of the Year which cross the mountains in search of further laurels, Damascus quickly shattered it.

He broke running from the gate and shot into the lead, was eased back by Bill Shoemaker, then was permitted to make one spurt near the half-mile pole when it appeared that Ruken might shut him off. Shoemaker then waited until he was midway around the far turn to make his big run.

Once Damascus was turned loose, he had the lead in a few strides and the race was over. Shoemaker hit him four times, twice near the eighth pole and twice more before the sixteenth pole, then in the last 30 or 40 yards eased the pressure and allowed Damascus to canter to the wire.

The champion's clocking was 1:21 1/5, which the owner's husband Thomas M. Bancroft described as "beautiful." From every standpoint it was a magnificently impressive race by Damascus. He easily handled good colts like Rising Market and Ruken and at a distance that now could not be his best. He did it too in spectacular time when you remember that Santa Anita is not nearly as fast as it has been in other seasons.

After the Malibu, Bancroft with a son, William, and the latter's wife visited the Santa Anita pressbox.

"Santa Anita is lovely," he said, obviously impressed by the beautiful setting and the nearness on a clear day of the San Gabriel mountains. "I was in California once before to visit another son who was in the Navy at the time, stationed at La Jolla. I came out to spend Thanksgiving Day with them."

Bancroft was more than pleased with the race and anxious to discuss the champion with turf writers.

"Damascus surprised me today. I was worried that the distance might be short for him and was surprised when he came out of the gate on top. But Bill Shoemaker knows what he is doing; no use giving him instructions."

Asked about the strong move that rocketed Damascus to the front at the head of the stretch, Bancroft beamed.

"He's the gosh-darndest movin' horse I've ever seen. He overtook three horses in just four strides. He has power and he is sound," Bancroft added, with a knock on wood for good luck, "I believe that's because he ran only four times as a 2-year-old and did not make his first start until late September. But he has had a hard campaign now and is deserving of a rest."

Damascus' next race will be the San Fernando Stakes on Jan. 20 and then comes his main objective in the West, the $100,000-added Charles H. Strub Stakes on Feb. 3.

"The Santa Anita Handicap is definitely out," Bancroft said. "After the Strub, we will ship Damascus to Camden, S.C. for a rest until the weight-for-age races in the fall in New York."

He concluded, "Then Damascus will be syndicated."

Victory in the Malibu raised Damascus' earnings to $871,656 and elevated him to 12th place, ahead of Swaps, among racing's top money winners.

The stable had requested permission for Duffy, a lead pony and Damascus' constant companion, to accompany the champion to the saddling paddock. There is a California rule against it, but Santa Anita granted Duffy permission to meet Damascus on the walking ring, which made him the first lead pony accorded that honor.

"Trainer Frank Whiteley bought Duffy from a horseman who didn't have room for the pony in his van," Bancroft said. "I think Frank got him for a couple of hundred or so, but Damascus took an immediate liking to him. It was a sort of love affair at first sight."

"I hope not," one of the writers interjected, "or there goes the syndicate."

Bancroft laughed, "Well let's say it is the only time Damascus has shown affection for another horse. Duffy has become almost as famous and we wouldn't think of shipping anywhere without him."