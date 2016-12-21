Jockey Bryce Alderson Hospitalized After Fall

Jockey Bryce Alderson was reported to be in serious but stable condition at St. Joseph's Hospital Trauma Center in Tampa, Fla., Dec. 21 after being injured during the fourth race at Tampa Bay Downs.

Alderson was aboard the 2-year-old gelding Expialidocious when Squeakers Shadow drifted out in front of them through the stretch of the one-mile contest, causing the first-time starter Expialidocious to clip heels and throw his rider to the turf. Seconds later, the 24-year-old Alderson was kicked in the head by a trailing horse while he was on the ground.

Expialidocious was not injured. Squeakers Shadow was disqualified from fifth and placed last for interference. Cat Prado won the race.

A native of Fort Erie, Ontario, Canada, Alderson won his first race at Fort Erie Race Track in 2011 on Kinshasa's Paradis. Alderson has ridden 55 winners in his short career.