Holy Lute Headlines San Simeon Stakes

Two starts after earning his long-awaited first graded stakes win, Holy Lute aims to cap off his 2016 campaign by duplicating that effort when he breaks from post 12 in a field of 14 for the $100,000 San Simeon Stakes (gr. IIIT) on the downhill course at Santa Anita Park Dec. 26.

Six-year-old Holy Lute has found his niche in the turf sprint ranks, having previously knocked heads against the likes of Goldencents in the 2013 Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile (gr. I) and Masochistic in the 2015 Triple Bend (gr. I). The son of Midnight Lute got his graded glory when he won the Eddie D. Stakes (gr. IIIT) over the Santa Anita turf Sept. 30 and was beaten just 3 1/2 lengths by winner Obviously when finishing sixth in the Nov. 5 Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint (gr. IT).

Trained by James Cassidy for Class Racing Stable, Holy Lute has won six of 28 career starts with $517,332 in earnings. He was second in last year's running of the 6 1/2-furlong San Simeon.

Bettys Bambino has only lost once in six starts over the downhill course, but will have to overcome race rust as he is set to make his first start since taking the Sensational Star Stakes in February 2015. Before being sidelined, the 6-year-old Unusual Heat gelding won four straight dating back to September 2014, including a half-length victory in the 2014 Daytona Stakes (gr. IIIT).