Include Betty Headlines Tiffany Lass Stakes

Brereton Jones and Timothy Thornton's grade I winner Include Betty will look to close her 4-year-old year on a positive note Dec. 26 at Fairgrounds Race Course & Slots in the $50,000 Tiffany Lass Stakes.

The 2015 Mother Goose (gr. I) winner has only raced four times in 2016 and is winless this year. The Include filly trained by Tom Proctor last raced in the Falls City Handicap (gr. II) at Churchill Downs, where she was never really involved and finished fifth.

Prior to that start, however, was a second-place run in a Parx Racing allowance. Include Betty only finished a half-length behind Savings Account, who won the Treasure Chest Stakes in her next start Nov. 19 at Delta Downs.

Include Betty drew the inside post in the field of six and has been tagged as the 9-5 morning-line favorite.

Two other stakes winners are in to challenge—Gainesway Stable's Danzatrice and Scott Becker's Rosie My Rosie.

Danzatrice, third in the Treasure Chest last time out, has four wins from eight starts, including a score in last year's Parx Oaks. Rosie My Rosie is an eight-time winner, but hasn't won in nine starts since her victory in the Peach of It Handicap at Hawthorne Race Course in 2015.

Allowance winners Audrey's Double and Street Thunder complete the field for the mile-and-70-yard race.