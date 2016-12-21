Baffert Still Mulling Options for Arrogate

There are few who can call an audible as successfully as Bob Baffert has in his Hall of Fame career. After declaring his TwinSpires Breeders' Cup Sprint (gr. I) winning-charge Drefong out of the Dec. 26 Malibu Stakes (gr. I) due to a slight temperature, he joked about tossing his leading starter into that lineup just because.

"I was tempted to throw Arrogate in the Malibu after that," Baffert cracked, referring to the reigning Breeders' Cup Classic (gr. I) hero.

That Baffert could entertain that thought speaks to the ability of Juddmonte Farms' likely champion colt and the remarkable upside still to be unearthed.

While the Malibu was mentioned in jest, where Arrogate ends up flaunting his talents next is still up for serious discussion after the son of Unbridled's Song ripped through a solo seven-furlong move in 1:24 4/5 at Santa Anita Park Dec. 21 with jockey Martin Garcia in the irons.

Keeping Arrogate on the ground has been a challenge for Baffert of late. The big-striding gray has fired off a five-furlong bullet move in :58 2/5 Dec. 13 and has been giving his connections every indicator he is ready to do something serious in the wake of his half-length triumph over champion California Chrome in the Nov. 5 Breeders' Cup Classic.

Whether that next something serious comes in the Jan. 1 San Pasqual Stakes (gr. II) at Santa Anita, or not until a potential start in the $12 million Pegasus World Cup (gr. I) at Gulfstream Park Jan. 28 is still being decided.

"You know, I'm still on the fence. I'm on the fence with everything, (the San Pasqual) or the big one," Baffert said. "The horse will tell me if he's going to do it or not. We still don't have a berth (in the Pegasus World Cup). If we owned a berth, that would be a different story but we don't have one so we're not in a desperate mode yet.

"If I see the slightest thing that I don't want to run him, we'll just play it by ear. But right now, I haven't seen anything like that."

What Baffert continues to see is a horse who is still getting the light bulb to come on.

That Arrogate went from maiden winner in June to record-setting Travers Stakes (gr. I) victor in August to Breeders' Cup conqueror by early November takes some kind of freak ability. That he still hasn't put it all together mentally is what has Baffert taking a no-nonsense stance in his declarations about the latest 3-year-old luminary in his care.

"He's still learning," Baffert said. "What he did this year, that's pretty incredible to do what he's done. It's all pretty exciting."

Bred by Clearsky Farms, Arrogate has won five of six career starts with $4,084,600 in earnings.