Owners of Drefong Donate to Old Friends

Charles Chu of Baoma Corporation, owner of TwinSpires Breeders' Cup Sprint (gr. I) winner Drefong, has donated $20,000 to Old Friends Thoroughbred retirement farms.

Chu stated that although his family is relatively new to the horse racing business, he wanted to give back to an industry that's already given them so many thrills and lasting memories. Chu also said he views it as a responsibility to support the aftercare of racehorses, and believes Old Friends does a tremendous job.

The Chu family, long-time pleasure riders and amateur show jumpers, got into horse racing in 2012 after years of involvement in Olympic show jumping. Aside from Drefong, they have campaigned other top racehorses such as graded stakes winners Chitu and Super Ninety Nine .

Chitu currently stands stud at Bridlewood Farm in Ocala, Fl. where he bred 77 mares his first breeding season. Super Ninety Nine currently stands at Country Life Farm in Maryland where he's bred 157 mares combined in his first two seasons at stud.

Trained by Bob Baffert, Drefong has won his last five starts including back-to-back grade I victories in the Ketel One King's Bishop in late August before capturing last month's Breeders' Cup Sprint at Santa Anita Park. The 3-year-old son of Gio Ponti is expected to start in the Malibu Stakes (gr. I) at Santa Anita Dec. 26.