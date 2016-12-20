Tara's Tango Retired to Stonestreet

Stonestreet Stable's homebred grade I winner Tara's Tango has been retired to the farm's broodmare band, bloodstock agent John Moynihan confirmed Dec. 20.

"The plan was always to retire her at the end of the year," said Moynihan, who added that mating plans are still being finalized for the 4-year-old daughter of Unbridled's Song.

Tara's Tango won three graded stakes this season at distances from 6 1/2 furlongs to 1 1/8-miles with her biggest score coming in the March 19 Santa Margarita Stakes (gr. I) at Santa Anita Park where she bested eventual grade I winner Taris by a length. After running third in the grade I Apple Blossom Handicap in April, the Unbridled's Song filly cut back to sprint distances and took the Aug. 17 Rancho Bernardo Handicap (gr. III) at Del Mar.

Tara's Tango capped off her career with a fourth-place finish in the Nov. 5 Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (gr. I). Trained by Jerry Hollendorfer, Tara's Tango retires with five wins from 14 career starts and $806,004 in earnings.

Out of the French Deputy mare Scarlet Tango, Tara's Tango is a half sister to grade I winner Visionaire, by Grand Slam, and grade III winner Scarlet Strike, by Smart Strike.