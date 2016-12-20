F-T Midlantic Winter Sale Catalog Spikes

Fasig-Tipton Midlantic announced 229 entries for its winter mixed sale, representing a 37% spike over the number cataloged for the 2016 sale that was the first after a schedule change for the auction previously held in December.

The 2017 sale will be held Jan. 29, at the Maryland State Fair Grounds in Timonium, Md., beginning at 11 a.m. (ET).



“Moving the sale date from December to late January produced very positive results in 2016, and as a result, consignors have supported us with increased numbers for 2017,” said Midlantic sales director Paget Bennett. “The catalog features significant quality, including a number of young stakes-credentialed broodmares and broodmare prospects, as well as several siblings to prominent 2016 graded stakes winners. A large group of ‘short’ yearlings, which includes several eligible for a variety of lucrative state-bred programs, should draw good interest as well.”



The catalog is available online, with print catalogs available from all Fasig-Tipton offices by Jan. 4, 2017. Fasig-Tipton will also accept supplemental entries up until sale time.