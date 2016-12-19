Three Tracks Cancel Dec. 19 Cards

Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course cancelled its Monday, Dec. 19 card because of winter weather while Parx Racing and Portland Meadows called off their Monday race cards because of poor track conditions.

"Like the majority of the Northeast, we are feeling the effects of the first major winter storm of the season," said Mark Loewe, vice president of Ohio Racing for Penn Gaming, on the decision to call off the Mahoning Valley card. "The temperatures have varied greatly over the past 72 hours, that as well as the large amount of snow and freezing rain we received, made for some pretty rough conditions. With that in mind, we decided that it was in the best interest of all parties involved that we cancel today's racing program."