Prominent Thoroughbred owner Vincent Viola has been nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to serve as secretary of the Army in the new Republican administration.

Viola, a Brooklyn native who is founder and chairman of Virtu Financial and owner of the National Hockey League’s Florida Panthers, races with his wife Teresa as St. Elias Stable. Among the top horses raced by St. Elias Stable have been grade I winner Sweet Loretta and grade II winner Nonna Mela. St. Elias also campaigns grade I winner Ring Weekend in partnership with West Point Thoroughbreds and grade I winner Greenpointcruasader in partnership with MeB Racing Stables and Brooklyn Boyz Stables.

The son of a truck driver, Army secretary nominee Viola graduated from West Point and served in the Army’s infantry.

“I am proud to have such an incredibly accomplished and selfless individual as Vincent Viola as our secretary of the Army,” Trump said in a statement. “Whether it is his distinguished military service or highly impressive track record in the world of business, Vinnie has proved throughout his life that he knows how to be a leader and deliver major results in the face of any challenge.

“He is a man of outstanding work ethic, integrity, and strategic vision, with an exceptional ability to motivate others,” Trump said. “The American people, whether civilian or military, should have great confidence that Vinnie Viola has what it takes to keep America safe and oversee issues of concern to our troops in the Army.”

Saying he was honored to be nominated for the position, Viola said he will “fight for the American people and their right to live free every day.

“It is an honor to be nominated to serve our country as President-elect Trump's secretary of the Army. If confirmed, I will work tirelessly to provide our president with the land force he will need to accomplish any mission in support of his National Defense Strategy," Viola said. "A primary focus of my leadership will be ensuring that America's soldiers have the ways and means to fight and win across the full spectrum of conflict.”

If confirmed, Viola would work with retired general James Mattis, who has been nominated to serve as secretary of Defense.

The National Hockey League congratulated Viola and said the team would be in capable hands.

"We proudly congratulate Vincent Viola on his nomination to this important position, which, pending Senate approval, obviously will require his full-time attention," the NHL said in a statement. "The club has assured us that the day-to-day operations of the Panthers' franchise will not be affected by this development, and we will certainly work closely with the club to ensure that is the case. Mr. Viola and team ownership have further advised that they remain completely committed to South Florida and to the Panthers' fans."